American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in August

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. American Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

