American Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,817 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,016,000 after acquiring an additional 641,305 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 884,855 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 304,820 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,575,000 after acquiring an additional 230,978 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.91. 805,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,409. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21.

