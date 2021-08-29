American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

