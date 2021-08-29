American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $1,993,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,778,000 after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 36,693,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,780,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

