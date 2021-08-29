American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th.

AIG stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts predict that American International Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American International Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

