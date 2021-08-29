Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. Autodesk posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $354,644,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $291,008,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, hitting $315.64. 1,840,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.52.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

