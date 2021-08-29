Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. CIRCOR International reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 105,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,402. The stock has a market cap of $729.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $43.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

