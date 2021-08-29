Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $54.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.27 million to $57.68 million. Cryoport reported sales of $11.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 386%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $220.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.20 million to $226.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.26 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $293.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CYRX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.60. 332,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,280. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.79.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126,343 shares of company stock worth $67,432,280 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

