Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.69. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

