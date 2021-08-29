Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 46,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $211.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

