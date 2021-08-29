Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of MP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,792. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $2,409,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $7,765,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $6,144,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth $1,801,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

