Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.53 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOV.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NOV stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NOV by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NOV by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

