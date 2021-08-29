Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $31.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $20.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $126.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $160.87 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $178.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE SOI traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 257,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.99 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 611,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 145,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

