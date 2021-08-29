Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,493. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,187,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,878,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 341,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16. Avid Technology has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

