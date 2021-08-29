Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,889. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blink Charging by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

