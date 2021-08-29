Analysts Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.