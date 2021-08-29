Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 464,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,494. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 113,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

