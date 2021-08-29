Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Nokia reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Nokia by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nokia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

