Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report sales of $33.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.89 million to $34.35 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $27.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $133.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.71 million to $136.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $147.25 million, with estimates ranging from $136.62 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 122,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,450. The stock has a market cap of $696.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.72. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

