Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 4,258,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

