Analysts Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.
Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
