Analysts Expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

