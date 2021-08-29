Analysts Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Price Target at C$19.21

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reissued a “$18.00” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.63. The company had a trading volume of 98,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.41. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,845,960.88. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$397,531.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,274 shares of company stock worth $1,873,041.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

