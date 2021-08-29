Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $99.95

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.95.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $104.77. 2,003,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.22. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $105.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 193,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

