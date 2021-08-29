Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Price Target at $38.75

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,337. Equitable has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2,588.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,417,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,709,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

