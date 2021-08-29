Analysts Set Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Price Target at $132.88

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $117.52. 345,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.24. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.