Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $93.83

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.00. 337,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,900. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $98.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

