Analysts Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Price Target at $147.78

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.78.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.14. 870,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

