Analysts Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Target Price at $61.20

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

RBA opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

