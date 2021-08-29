Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $11.75

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 3,542,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,286. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.