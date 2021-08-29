Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Target Price at $11.75

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.
SAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of SAND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 3,542,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,286. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
