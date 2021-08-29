Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price at $97.39

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.39.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.31. 1,659,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.