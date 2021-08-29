Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Target Price at $115.76

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.76.

Several analysts have commented on TFII shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII opened at $113.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.86. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

