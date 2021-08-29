Analyzing China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Carbon Graphite Group and ITM Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ITM Power 0 3 6 0 2.67

ITM Power has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.30%. Given ITM Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ITM Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and ITM Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 7.59 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A ITM Power $4.41 million 719.04 -$37.44 million ($0.10) -67.00

China Carbon Graphite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ITM Power.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group -190.11% N/A -374.83% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ITM Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A. Lloyd and Donald James Highgate in June 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

