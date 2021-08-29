Analyzing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Carter Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $972.27 million 2.71 $178.04 million $1.08 14.97 Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 1.94 -$45.86 million N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 25.29% 10.27% 0.97% Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and Carter Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.18%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Fulton Financial.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Carter Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

