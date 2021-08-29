Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
