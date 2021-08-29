Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

