Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.64 ($78.40).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

