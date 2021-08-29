Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €75.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ABI. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.64 ($78.40).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

