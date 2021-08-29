AnimalGo (GOM2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.36 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $9.08 million and $1.36 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

