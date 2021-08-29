ankrETH (aEth) Reaches Market Cap of $88.46 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a total market cap of $88.46 million and approximately $126,082.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for about $3,015.90 or 0.06182352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

