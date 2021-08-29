Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,454 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 40,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Apple stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

