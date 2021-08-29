ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 318,700 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the July 29th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 46,719 shares of company stock valued at $103,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 808,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARC opened at $2.78 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

