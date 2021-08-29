Arch Capital Group LTD. Makes New $50.02 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,259,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,023,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arch Capital Group LTD. owned about 0.79% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,616,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,707,000 after buying an additional 1,095,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 4,341,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.