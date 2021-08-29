Archer Investment Corp Acquires 19 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $711.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $677.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a PE ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

