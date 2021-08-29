Archer Investment Corp Cuts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 28.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $406,000.

NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $27.67 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52.

