Archer Investment Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10,942.9% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

