Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

