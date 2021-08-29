Archer Investment Corp Invests $28,000 in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 145.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of City by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of City during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of City by 145.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $78.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

