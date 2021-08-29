Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after buying an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $183.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.09. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $183.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

