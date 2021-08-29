Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.