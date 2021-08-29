Archer Investment Corp Sells 15,131 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September comprises about 2.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USEP. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,838,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,070,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.