Archer Investment Corp Sells 1,900 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

